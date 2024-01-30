Uttarakhand Assembly session to begin from Feb 5, Uniform Civil Code Bill top agenda

Follow us on Image Source : X/PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

UCC Bill: The Uttarakhand Assembly session will begin from February 5 and go on till 8th of the month, during which the Pushkar Singh Dhami government will table the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the House for passage. The Secretariat of the Assembly issued a notification announcing the dates of the upcoming Assembly session. Notably, the Chief Minister yesterday announced that the government would introduce the UCC Bill in the Assembly. Sources said that the government will bring the Bill in the House on February 6.

CM Dhami, on Monday, said that the final report by the UCC panel will be submitted to the government on February 2, after which it will be brought to the cabinet. After its passage in the cabinet, the Bill will be introduced in the Assembly.

Apart from this, the government will also present a bill in the House for a 10 per cent horizontal reservation in government services for the state agitators and their dependents.

BJP’s UCC vow

During the Assembly elections in 2022, the BJP had vowed to introduce the UCC in the state if the party retained power. Giving it a push, the government, when formed after a thumping majority in the polls, constituted a panel on Uniform Civil Code under Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai on May 27, 2022.

Uniform Civil Code

Article 44 of the Constitution of India says that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India. The UCC proposes a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption, and other matters.

The Uniform Civil Code has been a point of debate in the political corridors over the years, however, came to be highlighted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June last year batted for the implementation of the legislation, in an address in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

What had PM said?

PM Modi said the country cannot run on two laws and that the Uniform Civil Code was in keeping with the founding principles and ideals of the Constitution.

"Today, people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement the UCC. These (opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said in Bhopal.

(With ANI inputs)

