UCC decision as significant as construction of Ram Mandir, draft to be submitted to govt soon: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday (December 25) the draft of the Uniform Civil Code, being prepared for the state, is ready and the expert panel will submit the report to the government soon.

"The expert committee we had appointed to draft the UCC has done its job. We will get its draft soon in the new year and will move in the direction of implementing it," Dhami said while addressing a gathering of seers in Haridwar.

He noted that the decision to introduce the UCC was as significant as the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya or the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave ‘temporary’ special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The demands of a Ram temple in Ayodhya or abrogation of article 370 were being raised in the country for many years. Similarly, in the state also, before the assembly polls last year, we promised to bring a UCC if we were re-elected," Dhami said at the "Divya Adhyatma Mahotsav" organised by the Joona Akhara.

Dhami lays down his government’s achievements

Listing his government achievements so far, he said that the country’s most most stringent anti-copying and anti-conversion laws has been done in the state, which remain some of the big decisions taken by his government.

He also mentioned his government's decisive action against "land jihad" saying more than 5,000 acres of government land has been freed from encroachment during the drive.

The Chief Minister said that the country is witnessing a “cultural re-awakening” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi and the reconstruction projects in Kedarnath and Badrinath are a reflection of the cultural re-awakening that is taking place under the Prime Minister's dynamic leadership," he said.

The BJP had promised to introduce UCC in Uttarakhand if it returned to power in the state in 2022. The party returned to power consecutively winning 47 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

