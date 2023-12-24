Ram Mandir consecration will remove ‘another symbol of slavery’: Devendra Fadnavis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

With less than a month to go for the historic consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday (December 24) said that the country will remove “another symbol of slavery” on January 22 and install Ram Lalla at his birthplace.

"On January 22, we are going to remove another symbol of slavery and install Ram Lalla at his birthplace. This is a dream come true for all Indians to see the Ram Mandir finally taking shape again, for which a thousand battles were fought and lakhs of sacrifices were made. All saints from our country will be present at the consecration ceremony," Fadnavis said at an event.

'Ram Rajya'

Fadnavis likened the concept of ‘Viksit Bharat’, as put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Lord Ram’s ‘Ram Rajya’ and said that the last person will be heard in the same manner as that of a king.

"Our Prime Minister says that in 2047, a 'Vikshit Bharat' needs to be created. The concept of 'Viksit Bharat' is like Lord Ram's Ram Rajya, in which the last person will have the same status as that of the king, the last person will be heard in the same way as the king, there will be no difference between the king and the last person. To establish such a Ram Rajya is our priority," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that Ram Mandir will be a new symbol of Sanatan Dharma.

"We will see a new symbol of Sanatan at the consecration ceremony and we are looking forward to it. It will be a new beginning for our self-confidence on January 22...," he said.

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya

PM Modi will visit Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, to perform Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha.

"The consecration of the new idol of Ramlala in Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on 22 January 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself be present on this occasion. 4,000 saints, Mahatmas of the country and 2,500 eminent personalities of the society will witness this historic occasion," General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai posted on X.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple. Following the apex court verdict, the centre set up the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony a month from now, temple model rings grab eyeballs | WATCH