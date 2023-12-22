Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony a month from now, temple model rings catch internet's eyeballs | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shri Ram and Ram Temple model key rings

Viral video: Exactly a month remains from today for the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. The city is being decked up and preparations are underway in full swing to welcome dignitaries from across the nation and globe to the grand event when the pran pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla idol would be done. Ahead of the much-anticipated event, Shri Ram and Ram Temple model key rings have become the centre of attraction in the country, the pictures and video of which has gone viral on social media.

What’s there in the viral video?

In the video shared by news agency ANI, rings, in the shape of a coin, show engraved “Kan kan me Ram”, which means “Lord Ram is there in every particle”.

Another type of rings which show Lord Ram with a bow and arrow has gone viral. Various other rings have been made in which “Jai Shree Ram” and “Ayodhya Dham” are written in artistic style. Beautiful rings showcasing Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman have also been made.

WATCH VIDEO

Anand Kumar Gupta, a shopkeeper selling key rings in the city, said that everything in the city is being soaked in the glory of the deity.

“The city of Lord Ram is getting ready to welcome him. Everything from key rings to clothes, to the air is soaked in the glory of Lord Ram. One rock of the Ram Setu has also been brought to Ayodhya,” he said.

Various personalities have been invited to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge. Some famous sportspersons have also been reportedly invited to the mega event on January 22.

(With ANI inputs)

