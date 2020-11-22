Image Source : PTI UP govt limits number of guests for marriages to 100 amid current spurt in coronavirus cases

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to re-impose the restrict 100 guests at wedding and other social functions, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The Yogi Adityanath-led government on October 15 had allowed 200 guests at weddings with proper safety protocols.

Earlier, Delhi had rolled back the relaxation and capped the limitation for the number of people at a wedding congregation in the city at 50, down from 200.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister, on Saturday night, asked all district magistrates to ensure restriction of 100 guests at weddings. The state home department will be issuing a formal order in this regard on Sunday.

The district magistrates of Gautam Buddha Nagar have already issued orders in this regard.

The state government has already started doing random tests on the UP-Delhi border after Delhi reported a mass rise in the Covid curve.

The Chief Minister has further asked officials to step up tracing, testing and treatment in order to check spread of Covid.

