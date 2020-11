Image Source : PTI Noida wedding guest limit: Only 100 people to be allowed at marriage functions

Only 100 people will now be allowed at marriage functions in Noida instead of 200 as the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Wednesday reverted the earlier cap on the number of guests in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city.

Earlier, Delhi had similarly rolled back the relaxation and capped the limitation for the number of people at a wedding congregation in the city at 50, down from 200.

