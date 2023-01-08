Uttar Pradesh: Two groups clash in Moradabad, 4 arrested | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@ANI Uttar Pradesh: Two groups clash in Moradabad, 4 people have been arrested.

Uttar Pradesh : Two groups came to blows after a dispute broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police said on Sunday. Police said that 4 people have been arrested so far regarding to the clashes.

According to police, the incident took place in Ekta Vihar colony in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Visuals of the incident have been circulating on social media widely. The CCTV footage shows people running with sticks on a street while bystanders observed the incident. The video further shows the two groups attacking one other aggressively with the sticks.

"Injured have been provided medical help. Action will be taken and the remaining accused will be arrested," said Akhilesh Bhadauria, SP City.

