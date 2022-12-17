Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Andhra Pradesh: Violent clashes erupt between YSRCP, TDP workers in Palnadu, section 144 imposed | WATCH.

YSRCP-TDP workers clash: Violent clashes erupted during the Idhemi Karma between the ruling party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers on Friday (December 16) in Palnadu district. According to police, the YSRCP and TDP activists attacked each other with stones and sticks and many were injured in the clash.

As per the visuals, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd formed following the skirmish.

The visuals also showed supports setting ablaze cars and vandalising the entire area. Meanwhile, the police have arrested TDP leader Julakanti Brahma Reddy.Palanadu Superintendent of police (SP) Y Ravi Sankar Reddy said that people with criminal histories participated in the Idhemi Karma and deliberately attacked with stones.

"This is a purely factional fight, not a political fight. These factional attacks have continued in this area for the past 20 to 30 years. As part of pre-emptive measures, a cordon search was conducted there from today morning. as people with a criminal history of faction related to Veldurthi were living in Macherla town," said SP Y Ravi Sankar Reddy.

He said that the situation was under control and those involved were arrested.

"Those involved have been nabbed. Situation under control, Section 144 implemented in the town," said SP Y Ravi Sankar Reddy. He said after the incident faction leaders are taking the support of political parties and many of them are staying in nearby villages in Macherla town. SP Y Ravi Sankar Reddy further added that action will be taken against the accused.

"Cases were booked on both parties and serious action will be taken. By morning everything will be under control," he said.

