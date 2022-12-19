Allahabad University clashes: 3 students injured after protest over fee-hike, varsity to remain closed Tuesday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police detain students who had gathered outside the Vice Chancellors office at the Allahabad Central University during a protest against the fee hike, in Prayagraj.

Allahabad University clashes: Allahabad Central University will remain closed on Tuesday after today's clashes over fee hike in which few students were injured. However, no classes are being conducted as winter vacation are going in the university. But on Tuesday, the university will also remain closed for clerical work, PRO Dr Jaya Kapoor informed to media.

Earlier in the day, three Allahabad University students were injured and two motorcycles set ablaze during a clash between students agitating for the rollback of a fee hike and security personnel at the campus on Monday, police said.

Student leader Satyam Kushwaha told reporters that the varsity administration is intent on suppressing the students' movement instead of solving their grievances.

Police received information about the clash on campus, following which a force reached the spot and brought the situation under control, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said.

Two motorcycles were set on fire on the campus which was brought under control by the fire brigade team, he said.

Senior police and administrative officials are patrolling the campus and police personnel in large numbers have been deployed, a senior official said.

Talks are going on with the students who are present on the campus in large numbers, the official said.

Student leader Ajay Yadav 'Samrat' said three students were injured in the clash and have been given medical treatment.

The students agitating against the fee hike in the varsity have alleged that the administration is bent on suppressing the students.

ALSO READ | 'Hindi will not work, English will...': Rahul Gandhi's new 'controversial' talking point

ALSO READ | Will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi: Controversial Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

Latest India News