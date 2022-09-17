Uttar Pradesh: Three die due to electrocution in Gonda district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Uttar Pradesh: 3 die due to electrocution in Gonda district.

Uttar Pradesh news: Three people died due to electric shock after coming in contact with a broken wire in Gonda district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in the Colonelganj police station area, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Munna Upadhyay told media that the deceased were identified as Vinay Kumar (25), his brother Sumit (20), residents of Kocha Kasimpur village, and their friend Shubham alias Raja (18).

The three were returning to the village on a motorcycle in the evening when they came in contact with a live wire which had fallen from an electric pole due to adverse weather conditions.

The trio were rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. On behalf of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the report of providing assistance to the victim's family in accordance with rules is being sent to the higher officials, the CO added.

