Five people, including 3 kids, die due to electrocution in Ghaziabad

At least five people, including three kids and a woman, died due to electrocution in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Two of them belonged to a single-family.

According to Ghaziabad ADM (City) Shailendra Kumar, they had touched a pole running electric current at a shop.

The incident took place in street number 3 near Ten Singh palace at Rakesh Marg of Sihani gate police station area. A tin shade was placed to protect a grocery shop from sun and rains.

On Wednesday morning, due to incessant rains, a wire connected to an electric metre came in contact with the shade.

Two children, who had gone to buy something from the shop, touched the iron pole supporting the tin shade, and died of electrocution. Three people tried to help them but fell down after receiving a shock themselves. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said.

