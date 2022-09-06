Bengaluru: 23-year-old girl dies of electrocution after her scooty skids on waterlogged road

Highlights
- A 23-year-old got electrocuted in the Bengaluru's Whitefield area and died.
- She was returning from work when her scooty lost balance on a waterlogged road.
- The woman fetched something for balance and accidentally touched an electric pole.
Bengaluru rains: As rains continue to wreak havoc on Karnataka's Bengaluru, a 23-year-old got electrocuted in the city's Whitefield area and died. As per reports, she was returning from work last night when her scooty lost balance on a severely waterlogged road.
The woman, identified as Akhila, fetched something for balance due to the strong flow of water near Mayura Bakery. She accidentally touched a nearby electric pole and fell down. The incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Monday.
She was shifted to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Akhila used to work in the administration department of a school. The family of the deceased has blamed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for improper handling of the electricity and other systems.
A case has been registered, and the Whitefield Police is investigating the matter. Locals rushed the woman to a hospital, where she succumbed, sources said. The deceased was working in the admin department of a private school.
