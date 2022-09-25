UP: 4 dead, 8 injured after tractor collides head-on with truck

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Both the vehicles have been seized, and the matter is being probed, the SP said.

Uttar Pradesh : Four persons lost their lives, while eight others were injured when a tractor collided head-on with a truck in the Talbehat police station area here on Sunday morning, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said at around 9 am on Sunday, there was a head-on collision between a truck and a tractor in Bamorisar village in which tractor passengers Pannalal (42), Kiran (36), Aarti (36) and Nirpat (50) died on the spot, while eight persons were injured.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the injured have been admitted to a government hospital, he said.

Both the vehicles have been seized, and the matter is being probed, the SP added.

