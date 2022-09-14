Follow us on Image Source : ANI MP: Bike accident victim taken to hospital in JCB after ambulance gets delayed | VIDEO

MP bike accident: A bike accident victim was taken to the hospital in a JCB machine after there was some delay in the ambulance arriving. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Katni city. In a visual shared by news agency ANI, the victim could be seen being rushed to the hospital in a JCB, as some others accompanied him.

As per Pradeep Mudhiya, Chief Medical & Health Officer, the victim had called an ambulance by dialing 108, but it wasn't available. "Victim had a bike accident in Barhi and called 108 but the ambulance wasn't available as the related agency providing ambulance services got changed. The ambulance was coming from a nearby town, and got late. Later, a proposal was sent for new ambulance," he said.

Further details awaited.

