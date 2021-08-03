Uttar Pradesh achieves milestone of vaccinating 5 crore people, 22 lakh jabs administered in a day

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The state government had set a target to administer 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses during a special drive today. Over 12,000 centres were operating in the state for the mega campaign.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday administered over 21 lakh vaccines, becoming the first state to administer above 5 crore jabs in total so far. Meanwhile, states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are among top 4 states in the country after UP to administer maximum doses of vaccines.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government achieved a big milestone of vaccinating over 21 lakh people in a day thus becoming the first state in the country to administer 5 crore Covid shots.

The state government had set a target to administer 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses during a special drive today. Over 12,000 centres were operating in the state for the mega campaign.

The Uttar Pradesh government had set the target of vaccinating one crore people in one month in June, the target was achieved much before the end of the month.

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Uttar Pradesh administers record vaccination.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for air travellers from August 8

Meanwhile, India reported decline in new daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, a total of 30,548 fresh Covid-19 cases with 422 deaths were registered across the nation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

India is registering less than 50,000 daily new cases for 37 continuous days and saw a decline of 10,585 cases from Monday when India recorded 41,134 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 424 fatalities.

With massive vaccination drive and government's preventive approach towards the pandemic, India continues to report decline in both daily new cases and the daily death tolls. With 422 more Covid fatalities, India's cumulative death toll now stands at 4,25,195.

ALSO READ | No recommendation on mixing Covid vaccines, govt tells Parliament

Latest India News