Chhattisgarh: RT-PCR report must for those coming from other states

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday tightened Covid-induced curbs making mandatory negative RT-PCR reports for air travellers from August 8.

"Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for air travellers to Chhattisgarh from August 8; Fully vaccinated passengers are also required to produce a negative COVID19 report not older than 96 hours," the state government said.

