Uttar Pradesh: Govt accords 'Y' category security to SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar flashes victory sign before casting his vote for the presidential election, at the Tilak Hall in UP Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow.

Highlights UP govt accords 'Y' category security to Rajbhar

Under the 'Y' category security cover, a protectee is provided 11 security personnel

SBSP had contested UP polls held earlier this year in alliance with the SP

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has accorded 'Y' category security to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, an alliance partner of the Samajwadi Party on Friday. Under the 'Y' category security cover, a protectee is provided 11 security personnel, including two personal security officers (PSO).

The development comes days after Rajbhar's party broke ranks with the SP and voted for Droupadi Murmu, who was the NDA's candidate in the July 18 presidential election and emerged victorious over her rival and the Opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav did not invite Rajbhar to a meeting convened in Lucknow in support of Sinha early this month, while another party ally and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary attended it. Later, Rajbhar announced the SBSP would support Murmu but maintained that his six-MLA party was still part of the opposition grouping that fought the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together.

The SBSP had contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held earlier this year in alliance with the SP. However, the ties between the two allies have been strained of late.

