Monday, October 17, 2022
     
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Girl allegedly raped by autorickshaw driver in Lucknow, probe begins

Uttar Pradesh: Later, the men involved in the crime dumped the victim at Lucknow's Husariya Chauraha area.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Lucknow Published on: October 17, 2022 0:01 IST
Image Source : FILE Police said that a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.

Uttar Pradesh: A girl was allegedly raped in Lucknow by an autorickshaw driver and other men on Saturday, police said on Sunday. 

Officials said that the girl was on her way home from her tuition classes when the incident took place. 

The men involved in the crime later dumped the victim in Lucknow's Husariya Chauraha area. 

Police said that a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused. 

