Uttar Pradesh: Girl allegedly raped by autorickshaw driver in Lucknow, probe begins

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Police said that a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.

Uttar Pradesh : A girl was allegedly raped in Lucknow by an autorickshaw driver and other men on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Officials said that the girl was on her way home from her tuition classes when the incident took place.

The men involved in the crime later dumped the victim in Lucknow's Husariya Chauraha area.

Police said that a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.

ALSO READ | Delhi: 11-year-old allegedly gang-raped by two seniors inside washroom of Kendriya Vidyalaya

ALSO READ | Delhi: After being raped, air hostess locks accused Congress leader at her house, calls '112'

Latest India News