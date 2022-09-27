Delhi: After being raped, air hostess locks accused at her house, calls '112'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the DCP said.

In a brave move, an air hostess locked an acquaintance who had allegedly raped her at her residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on Sunday. The woman later called the police helpline - 112, said police.

The police said that the accused, Harjeet Yadav is a political party's block president of the area. The Khanpur resident has been arrested, the police said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary, that a PCR call regarding rape was received at Mehrauli police station on Sunday.

When police reached the spot, the victim told them that Harjeet Yadav, whom she had known for the past one-and-a-half months, came to her house in an inebriated condition and raped her.

Based on her statement, a case has been registered in the matter under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the DCP said.

