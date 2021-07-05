Uttar Pradesh Unlock: Gyms, cinema halls, stadiums reopen with strict COVID-19 protocols

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP unlocks: Gyms, cinema halls, stadiums reopen from today

Further easing the coronavirus curbs, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the opening of gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums at 50 per cent of their capacity from Monday. A government spokesperson said on Friday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the relaxation in view of improving Covid situation in the state.

Under the new guidelines, which will come into effect from 7 am on July 5, all gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums will be allowed to open between 7 am and 9 pm five days a week with strict compliance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, the spokesman said.

However, these will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity, the CM said at a Covid review meeting, according to the spokesperson.

The gyms in containment zones will remain closed.

The chief minister directed the installation of posters or banners telling about preventive measures at all public places, the spokesman said.

The chief minister said the government's focus is on restoring normalcy in the state with an aim to save both lives and livelihood while staying they are ready the possible third wave of the pandemic.

The chief minister also instructed to set up helpdesks close to public places to ensure the compliance of the coronavirus protocol, the spokesman added.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,640 on Sunday with one more fatality, while 128 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,06,621, according to an official statement issued.

The only COVID-19 death was reported from Sitapur, it said.

Of the 128 fresh cases, 13 were reported from Lucknow and 11 from Allahabad.

In the past 24 hours, 305 people recovered from the disease and were discharged, taking the overall recoveries so far to 16,81,717, the statement from the UP government said.

The count of active cases stands at 2,264, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.48 lakh samples were tested, while over 5.88 crore tests have been conducted so far in the state, the statement added.

