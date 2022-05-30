Monday, May 30, 2022
     
US embassy to resume routine tourist visa appointments from September

"Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter the scheduling system to book regular appointments. Appointments have been opened through 2023," US Mission to India said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: May 30, 2022 7:23 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY.COM

US embassy to resume routine tourist visa appointments from September.

Highlights

  • US embassy on Sunday said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments
  • 'Previously scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled', said US Mission to India on twitter
  • Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter, US Mission to India added

The US embassy on Sunday (May 29) night said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.

"The US Mission to India is pleased to announce that we are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in September 2022. Previously scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled," it tweeted.

"Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter the scheduling system to book regular appointments.  Appointments have been opened through 2023," it added. 

