Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Two Ukrainians detained in Assam for entering India via Bangladesh without visa

Two Ukrainian men on Thursday night were detained by the GRPF (Government Railway Police Force) at the Badarpur railway station in Assam's Karimganj district. This comes at a time when Ukrainians are looking for refuge in other countries as their own nation is facing conflict with Russia.

The Police detained the Ukraine nationals from the Agartala Firozpur Express train. The detainees were identified as Trischanisk Voladimir (39) and Najari Bhojniuk (21).

The Railway police were conducting a routine check-up when they noticed two foreign nationals in the 14619 Agartala Firozpur Cantt Express train.

"We detained them from the Tripura Sundari express (14619 Agartala Firozpur Cantt Express) train. When we asked them to show valid documents like passport, visa, etc, they couldn't able to show the documents. We have recovered some Bangladeshi currency notes, shoes, clothes, and other items, four bags in possession from them. We are trying to contact the Ukraine Embassy in New Delhi," Dulon Boro, an official of the Government Railway Police said.

The duo boarded the train from Agartala station and was moving towards the national capital, the official said.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Biden to announce $800M in military assistance for Ukraine

ALSO READ | Ukraine's Mariupol - a beautiful port city ruined by war | PHOTOS

Latest India News