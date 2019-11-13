Image Source : PTI UPPCL scam: Abhinav Gupta in EOW custody

In a dramatic turn of events, Abhinav Gupta, son of arrested UPPCL General Manager P.K. Gupta, who was also the trust secretary, was detained after he arrived at the office of Uttar Pradesh Police's economic offences wing (EOW) to record his statement in UPPCL employees provident fund scam case. Abhinav, who had been absconding since the past eight days when his father and another official were arrested, is now in EOW custody. He was interrogated through the night and has made some crucial revelations.

He is a realtor and is said to be involved in the EPF scam. Abhinav, prima facie, has been accused of mediating with brokerage firms which secured the PF investment deal with DHFL, a private company.

A five-member team had been set up to trace Abhinav.

"Most of the brokerage firms mentioned in the documents recovered from the office in Shakti Bhawan have been found to be non-existent on ground. Abhinav's role is suspected in these dealings, hence he was served a notice," an EOW officer said.

Abhinav reportedly took commission for investing the EPF money of UPPCL employees in DHFL, a private company and invested the same in his real estate business.

Some Delhi-based businessmen are said to be his partners in crime.

ALSO READ: IIT-Delhi student falls to death from hostel building; suicide suspected

ALSO READ: PMC Bank scam: Economic Offences Wing arrests two auditors​