UP: Food at sports camp kept in toilet, served to nearly 200 players at Saharanpur stadium

UP: A major controversy erupted after photographs of cooked rice placed on the floor of a toilet in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur went viral on social media. According to the details, the images were from a sports stadium in the city.

The same rice was allegedly served to around 200 players who participated in a three-day state-level U-17 girls' Kabaddi tournament in Saharanpur district, which started on Friday (September 16).

Meanwhile, sports officer of Saharanpur, Animesh Saxena, dismissed the allegations, terming them as 'baseless'.

"The food served to players here is of good quality. Food, including rice, 'dal' and 'sabji' were cooked in large vessels in a traditional brick oven near the swimming pool," he said.

A player at the camp said, "From the vessel, cooked rice was taken out in a big plate and was placed on the toilet floor near its gate. Next to the rice plate, were leftover 'pooris' on a piece of paper on the floor. The rice was then served to the players for lunch."

A few players raised the matter before a stadium official. The official informed the sports officer, Animesh Saxena, who 'reprimanded' the cooks.

"There was a shortage of space and the food was cooked near the stadium pool," the sports officer said.

(With inputs from IANS)

