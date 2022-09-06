Telangana: 33 girls fall ill after dead lizard found in hostel food; warden calls it 'green chilli'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Dead lizard in food, 33 students of T'gana hostel fall ill

Highlights The girls started complaining of vomiting, stomach ache after taking dinner

A total of 13 students were admitted to a special ward of the hospital

Doctors confirmed the condition of the girls is stable

Telangana: As many as 33 students at a government-run girls' hostel in Telangana fell ill after eating food Monday night. According to the details, the incident was reported from the hostel of tribal girls' Asham high school at Wardhannapet in the Warangal district of the state, where the food served to students had a dead lizard.

The girls started complaining of vomiting, stomach ache after taking dinner.

Soon after, the girls were shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal.

A total of 13 students have been admitted to a special ward. The doctors confirmed the condition of the girls is stable.

Commenting on the incident, a girl undergoing treatment at the hospital said she noticed a dead lizard in the food and stopped eating. Though she informed the in-charge, he told her that it was not a lizard but a green chilli. A few minutes later, several students started vomiting and also complained of stomach ache and loose motions.

A total of 33 students were taken ill and 13 of them had severe symptoms.

The officials shifted them to the MGM Hospital and worried parents of the students rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the education department officials have ordered an inquiry. They said strong action would be taken against those found responsible.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay demanded that the affected students be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. He claimed that 60 students were taken ill.

He voiced concern over a series of such incidents reported at residential schools during the last two months. He alleged that the state government has failed to ensure quality food at the residential schools.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Udaipur: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls

Latest India News