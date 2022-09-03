Saturday, September 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Udaipur: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls

Udaipur: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls

The Dalit girls had reportedly served midday meal cooked by one Lala Ram Gurjar in a government upper primary school in Barodi area on Friday.

PTI Reported By: PTI Udaipur Updated on: September 03, 2022 12:46 IST
The victim girls told about the incident to their family
Image Source : PTI/FILE The victim girls told about the incident to their family members

A cook was arrested for allegedly discriminating with two Dalit girls in a government school in the state’s Udaipur district, police said on Saturday. The Dalit girls had reportedly served midday meal cooked by one Lala Ram Gurjar in a government upper primary school in Barodi area on Friday.

Lal Ram objected to this and asked the students, who were having the meal, to throw it away because it was served by Dalits, police said. The students followed the instruction and threw the meal.

 

The victim girls told about the incident to their family members following which they, with some of their relatives, reached the school and demanded action against the cook. “A case against the cook was registered with Gogunda Police Station under the prevention of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) act,” police said.

Related Stories
Nine students hospitalised after dead rat found in Delhi school's mid-day meal

Nine students hospitalised after dead rat found in Delhi school's mid-day meal

Good News: This NGO provides quality food to 15 lakh school children for free

Good News: This NGO provides quality food to 15 lakh school children for free

Bahraich: Six-year-old boy falls in pot of hot curry while standing in queue for midday meal

Bahraich: Six-year-old boy falls in pot of hot curry while standing in queue for midday meal

“A prompt action was taken as the matter was found true. Food was thrown by students because Dalit girls served it. The cook used to get the food served by the students of his choice who are from upper castes but yesterday, a teacher asked the Dalit girls to serve the food because they were complaining of not being served well,” they said.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News