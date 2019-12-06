Image Source : FILE UP police counters Mayawati's 'jungle raj' remark

The Uttar Pradesh police, on Friday, took to Twitter to counter the allegation made by Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati that the state is in a state of 'jungle raj'. The Uttar Pradesh police tweeted from its official handle: "The figures speak for themselves. Jungle Raj is a thing of the past. No longer now. 103 criminals killed and 1,859 injured in 5,178 police engagements in the last more than 2 years. 17,745 criminals surrendered or canceled their own bails to go to jail. Hardly state guests."

Earlier in the day, Mayawati had praised the Hyderabad police for its strong action against the four accused in the gang rape and murder of a veterinary doctor and asked the Uttar Pradesh police to take inspiration from its counterparts.

"The action that has been taken by the Hyderabad police is praiseworthy. In UP, this is happening every day not just in one district but in every district. Be it young girls or aged women, nobody is being spared. There is 'jungle raj' in UP," she said.

