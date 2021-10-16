Conversion case: UP ATS unearths foreign funding of Rs 57 crore through hawala, 16 held so far

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Conversion case: UP ATS recovers evidence of foreign funding of Rs 57 crore through hawala, 16 held so far

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday said its economic wing has collected evidence of foreign funding in connection with the alleged illegal conversion racket. According to reports, the UP ATS has evidence of foreign funding amounting to Rs 57 crore that was sent through hawala to three persons from a conversion syndicate — Maulana Umar Gautam, Kalim, and Salahuddin.

At least 16 persons have been arrested till now in connection with the case, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Saturday. Kumar said, "At least 16 persons have been arrested in the illegal conversion case. Chargesheet has been filed against 10 in connection with this case."

"The three accused, identified as Maulana Umar Gautam, Kalim, and Salahuddin had received Rs 57 crore from a UK trust through hawala," UP ADG said.

