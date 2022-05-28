UP govt's new women-safety rules: No duty from 7pm to 6am without consent, supervision must if working

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Women employees will only work in the office when there are at least 4 or more female employees on duty as well.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced new rules to ensure safety for women in the workplace. In a circular that was released, the government said that women cannot be forced to work between the hours of 7 pm and 6 am without the employee's written consent. If the employee is working in an office, then a free cab facility must be provided to the female employee, the circular added.

The rules are applicable to both private and government sectors. Women workers working between 7 pm to 6 am should be given proper supervision, and should be provided with free food and transportation, as mandated by the state govt.

Women employees will only work in the office when there are at least 4 or more female employees on duty as well. Companies and Organisations must create a committee to ensure that harassment against women does not take place. Bathrooms and changing rooms must be made available for women in the office.

The new rules come within days of the UP government's budget for 2022-23 that stressed on better jobs, infrastructure, and health and safety for women in the state.

Latest India News