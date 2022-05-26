UP budget 2022-23: Yogi govt presents biggest ever paperless budget of Rs 6 lakh cr

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath with Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana arrive for the Budget session of the State Assembly in Lucknow.

UP budget 2022-23: The first state budget of the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government will be presented today. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will focus on fulfilling the promises made in the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The focus of the budget will be on education, health, youth, and women, as well as on the creation of infrastructure, agriculture, and jobs for the youth.

The state's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, will be presenting the Budget later in the day. Asked about the size of the Budget, Khanna said: "We had a Budget size of Rs 5.66 lakh crore (including supplementary budget) in 2021-2022. Every year, the size goes up due to inflation. So, we will have a higher budgetary size which may go up to Rs 6 lakh crore or more." "Our economy is growing day by day. Our GSDP is going up. It was Rs 12.47 lakh crore when we came to power in 2017. Our GSDP may have gone up to around Rs 20 lakh crore now," he added.

Here's key expectations

Mobilising additional resources to give a boost to the economy of Uttar Pradesh Women, youth and farmers will be given priority in the budget Free electricity to the farmers for irrigation, the state government will have to spend an additional Rs 1800 crore annually. Announcement to ensure a minimum price for crops like tomato is also expected to be part of the budget. The Irrigation Department is expected to get more than Rs 20 thousand crore in the budget. Chief Minister Krishi Sinchai Yojana will be the highlight of the budget. In this, there will be a provision of grants for the construction of borewells, tube wells, ponds and tanks for all small and marginal farmers. Financial assistance under Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana to be increased from 15 thousand to 25 thousand. Free travel facility to women above 60 years of age in public transport (buses), increase in pension of widows and destitute women, and meritorious girl students. There are also discussions about making arrangements in the budget for resolutions like free scooty distribution under the Rani Laxmibai scheme. Establishment of Anti-Corruption Organization Unit in all the divisions of the state.

Before being tabled in the House, the budget was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister at his official residence here in the morning. "A public welfare budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the House today. With inspiration from the respected prime minister, the double-engine government of the BJP is working relentlessly to make Uttar Pradesh the 'growth engine' of the country," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Adityanath government had presented a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22.

