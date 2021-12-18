UP Polls 2022: 'I am ready to fight elections, if Priyanka, Rahul give me go-ahead' says Vadra | EXCLUSIVE

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Saturday said he is ready to fight elections, if Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi give him a go-ahead.

Speaking to India TV in an exclusive conversation, he said our country needs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's leadership. "Entire nation is watching her hard work, and the country will definitely witness a change," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a day-long visit to Amethi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The visit comes ahead of the Assembly polls slated to be held early next year. He is scheduled to participate in the 'padyatra' from Jagdishpur to Harimau with local Congress leaders in Amethi today. Following his visit, party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Amethi on Sunday.

"Family is concerned about her security. My children are worried about her mother," said Vadra. On the question of whether Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will become the Chief Minister if the party wins the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections, he said "it's party's choice to decide the CM-candidate"

"I am not afraid of the government. They can send ED to my place, my doors are always open. I have nothing to hide from the government, I can answer anything," added Vadra.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Also Read I At Jaipur rally, Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt, asks what it has done for common man

Latest India News