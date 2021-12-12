At Jaipur rally, Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt, asks what it has done for common man

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Highlights Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday addressed a national level rally against inflation in Jaipur.

BJP govt wants to sell to its industrialist friends whatever her party built in 70 years, she said.

She said today's govt at the Centre is only about lies.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing a national level rally against inflation in Jaipur on Sunday, charged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government wants to sell to its industrialist friends whatever her party built in 70 years.

Attacking the Modi government at the Centre, Priyanka Gandhi asked, “The Modi government at the Centre repeatedly questions what Congress has done in 70 years. I say leave the talk of 70 years. Tell us what you have done in seven years?”

"You are here today because an LPG cylinder costs around Rs 1000, mustard oil costs around Rs 200 per litre, petrol and diesel prices are rising, and no one is listening to the troubles being faced by the common man." she said.

She said today's govt at the Centre is only about lies. Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the government is working for select industrialist friends instead of working for the good of the people and farmers of the country.

"There are two types of government. The goal of the first type of government is service, dedication and truthfulness to the public and there is a government whose target is lies, greed and loot...The target of the present central government is lies, greed and loot,” she alleged.

“It is your responsibility to make the government accountable, it is your responsibility to ask why there is so much inflation,” she said while addressing a national level rally against inflation in Jaipur.

Priyanka said when elections come, BJP leaders talk of China or other countries, casteism, communalism but not about the struggles of the people and asked what the Modi government has done in seven years of its rule.

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government, Gandhi charged that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation is spending crores of rupees on advertisements but has failed in getting farmers fertiliser.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | Will Priyanka Gandhi contest assembly elections 2022? Congress leader responds

ALSO READ: Goa elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises 30% jobs for women if Congress voted to power