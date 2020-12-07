UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacks oppn parties for 'politicising' farm bills

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lashed out at opposition parties for "politicising" farm bills.

At a hurriedly convened press conference at his official residence here, the chief minister charged the Congress with indulging in "double speak".

"The opposition parties are betraying the spirit of values, ideologies and principles in politics by unleashing anarchy in the name of opposing farm bills and extending support to Bharat Bandh call," he said.

Adityanath said opposition parties which have backed the Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday "should apologise before the nation".

