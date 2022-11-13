UP by-elections: These BJP candidates may contest bypolls in Mainpuri, Rampur, Khatauli

Follow us on Image Source : VISHAL SINGH, INDIA TV Raghuraj Shakya (Left), Mamtesh Shakya (Centre), and Prem Singh Shakya

UP by-elections: The BJP has sent a panel of names to senior leaders in Delhi who can take on challenges in forthcoming by-elections in three UP districts Mainpuri, Rampur, and Khatauli.

BJP is looking for a strong face to demolish SP's stronghold in Mainpuri and Rampur.

For Mainpuri, three names have been suggested by the party including Raghuraj Shakya, Mamtesh Shakya, and Prem Singh Shakya, sources said.

For Rampur, the party has suggested Akash Saxena and Abhay Gupta while in Khatauli, wife of former MLA Vikram Saini, Rajkumari Saini, Sudhir Saini, Regional Vice President Pradeep Saini are likely to be in the fray.

The by-election for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is fixed for December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8. The Samajwadi Party is fielding Dimple Yadav, wife Akhilesh Yadav.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat has been electing Samajwadi Party candidates since 1996.

A senior Samajwadi Party leader of Mainpuri said Dimple is likely to file papers on November 14 or 15. Filing of nominations for the bypoll has started and November 18 is the last date.

Party leaders consider Dimple Yadav, the best option to protect the Mainpuri bastion in the wake of the tough challenge posed by the ruling BJP in the recent bye-elections held in the state.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the grandson of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was considered a strong candidate for the by-poll in Mainpuri before Dimple Yadav's name was declared the previous day, said she would get the support of the entire family as well as the party.

