'Unwarranted & narrow-minded': India's hard-hitting response to Islamic nations' remarks on Prophet row

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @OIC_OCI India responds to OIC's remarks on Prophet row

In a hard-hitting response to remarks made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an alliance of more than 50 Islamic nations, on the controversy involving Prophet Muhammad, India on Monday described the comments as 'unwarranted and narrow-minded'.

Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the comments expose the OIC's divisive agenda and urged the grouping to stop pursuing its communal approach.

"We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the OIC. Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," Bagchi said.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies," he added.

"It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests," he said. "We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions."

A major controversy erupted last week after BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma allegedly made objectionable remarks directed at Prophet Mohammed-- the founder of Islam, during a TV debate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, the party's Delhi unit media head, for their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

The MEA reaction came after several Islamic nations including Saudi Arabia expressed displeasure over the controversial remarks against Prophet and summoned India's Ambassadors to register their protest.

READ MORE: Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summon Indian envoys over BJP leaders' remarks against Prophet

Latest India News