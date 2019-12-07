Woman throws petrol on daughter while protesting against Unnao rape case at Safadrjung hospital

Image Source : ANI Unnao rape case protest at Safadrjung hospital

During a protest at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, where the 23-year-old victim of the Unnao rape case lost a life, a woman threw petrol on her 6-year-old daughter on Saturday. The woman was protesting against the rape and death of a girl, who was set ablaze by two of her rapists along with three others in Sidhu Nagar in Unnao on Thursday.

The 6-year-old girl has been taken to the emergency of Safdarjung hospital for the treatment while the woman has been taken into custody by Police.

This has come in the backdrop of the death of a 23-year-old, who died on Friday after she was thrashed and burnt alive by five men when she was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli to attend a hearing in the rape case. Many people have come out to the streets to protest against this heinous crime.

Two of the five accused had raped the girl in December 2018. The girl had registered a complaint against them in March 2019. After getting bail on November 30, the rape accused along with his friends conspired to kill her.

On December 5, they attacked her before setting her ablaze. The victim suffered a cardiac arrest at 11.10 pm but she succumbed at 11.40 pm.