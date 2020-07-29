Unlock 3 Guidelines: What's open, What's not. See Full List

Unlock 3 Guidelines: The government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines for Unlock 3 as part of the phased reopening of the lockdown in India in view of coronavirus pandemic. According to the new guidelines, night curfew restrictions across the country have been removed. Yoga institutes and gyms will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. Check complete guidelines for Unlock 3.

Restrictions on movement of individuals during night (Night curfew) have been removed.

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, e.g., wearing of masks etc. In this regard instructions issued by MHA on 21.07.2020 shall be followed.

After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner.