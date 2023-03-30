Sawal To Banta Hai: Modi govt has no role in court order, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Rahul Gandhi row

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gajendra Singh Shekhawat speaks on several political issues

Sawal To Banta Hai: In an exclusive conversation with India TV on its show Sawal To Banta Hai, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke at breadth and length on Modi government's major policies and current political developments, including the Opposition's protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the membership of the Parliament.

On the question, is the Modi government targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi? Shekhawat replied Congress leaders are unnecessarily dragging the government into the disqualification row. He was disqualified because he made derogatory remarks against a specific caste and the court asked him to apologise but he denied resulting in conviction, BJP leader added.

The follow-up legal actions after the court order were imminent and the government has no role in this, actions were taken under the Representatives of the People Act, 1951, and the law was not made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is not prudent to blame PM Modi for this, he explained.

India is a place where democracy was born and nourished, he (Gandhi) was defaming the Indian democracy which is not good, and also linking Gandhi's democracy remarks row with the Surat court order is not correct, the two are two different issues, the minister said.

