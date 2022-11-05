Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviews preparations for 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pradhan also said that the month-long event is being organised to realise the importance of each and every language in India.

Asserting that all languages have been given importance in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that a month-long 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam' is being organised in Varanasi under which around 25,00 people will arrive in Varanasi from Tamil Nadu to understand Kashi's culture and its significance.

"All languages have been given importance in the National Education Policy (2020). Realising this importance, a month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam is being organized in Kashi. As many as 2,500 people in 12 groups from three centres in Tamil Nadu are being invited to Kashi in this month-long event who will understand the culture of Kashi and its importance," said Dharmendra Pradhan addressing a press conference.

He also took stock of the preparations for the 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam' which is being organised from November 17 to December 18 and issued guidelines to officials. Pradhan visited the BHU and Ravidas ghats in Varanasi. In the one-month-long program, seminars, discussions etc. will be organised by experts on various aspects of these two ancient manifestations of Indian culture, he said. Pradhan said that the objective behind the 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam' is to bring the two traditions of knowledge and culture closer and strengthen people-to-people ties between these regions.

He added that the month-long event is being organised to realise the importance of each and every language in India. Apart from Varanasi, the guests are also scheduled to visit the cities of Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

