Kashi Vishwanath Temple releases new and expensive rate list for darshan during Sawan | Know more

Kashi Vishwanath Temple: The month of Sawan sees a huge crowd gathering at Kashi Vishwanath Temple to gain the blessings of Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan 2022 which began on July 14 will last till August 12. In the holy month, preparations are in full swing at Kashi Vishwanath temple. This is the first Sawan after the construction of the Vishwanath Dham Corridor, in such a situation, a huge crowd of devotees is expected for worship. If you too are thinking of visiting this Kashi Vishwanath temple, you might have to spend more than usual to be a part of the rituals.

This time more than 6 lakh devotees are expected to visit Kashi Vishwanath Dham every Monday of Sawan. In such a situation, the temple administration has implemented many new rules for darshan and worship in the month of Sawan. However, this Sawan Kashi Vishwanath's darshan and worship have become more expensive. Devotees attending the worship from Mangala Aarti of Baba Vishwanath on Monday will have to shell out more money.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple releases new and expensive rate list for darshan during Sawan:

Per person fee for visiting Sugam Darshan on Monday will be Rs 750

On days other than Monday, the price of the ticket will be Rs 500 -

Monday the fee for Mangla Aarti will be Rs 2000

On other days the fee for Mangala Aarti will be Rs 1500

Madhya Bhog Aarti, Ratri Sringar, Saptarishi Aarti, Bhog Aarti at 500 rupees

The fee for getting Rudrabhishek from one Shastri in Sawan will be Rs 700

For getting Rudrabhishek from five Shastris on Monday, Rs 3000 will be charged

On days other than Monday, Rs 2100 will have to be paid for Rudrabhishek from five shastris

Shravan Sanyasi Bhog for Monday Rs 7500

Shravan Sanyasi Bhog For other days Rs 4500

Shravan Sringar fee is charged at Rs 20,000

Devotees will also be fined for loitering in the temple. If one is caught eating paan gutkha or loitering in Kashi Vishwanath Dham, then the person will have to pay a fine of 500. The temple management has started this campaign in view of the complaints of uncleanliness being received from the visitors every day.

