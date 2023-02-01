Union Budget 2023: What PM Modi said on Nirmala Sitharaman's 'amrit kaal' budget I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction to Union Budget 2023.

Union Budget 2023: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it "historical" and said it will assist in fulfilling the aspirations of "New India". The Prime Minister categorically called the budget a foundation stone for the "Amrit Kaal" which helps in prioritising the dreams of deprived sections. He asserted that the budget will help people in thriving their business model by equipping them with the latest technology.

"The first budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. It gives priority to the deprived. This budget will fulfil the dreams of an aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, and farmers. I congratulate Nirmala Sitharaman and his team for this historic budget," PM Modi said in a televised address.

Government to provide special training to 'Vishvakarmas'

During his speech, he emphasised that the government the budget will bring a huge change in the lives of 'Vishvakarmas' by providing them training under the "PM Vishvakarma Kaushal Samman" scheme. Notably, he called Vishvakarmas those people who are engaged in traditional business such as potters, goldsmiths, and others.

"Those toiling traditionally through their hands for the country, 'Vishvakarmas' are the creators of this country. For the first time scheme related to training and support for 'Vishvakarma' has been brought into the budget," the Prime Minister said.

"New budget will bring huge change"

"Preparations have been made for their training, technology, credit and market support. PM Vishvakarma Kaushal Samman means PM Vikas will bring about a huge change in the lives of crores of Vishwakarma," he added.

"The government has taken several steps to make the lives of women, in rural and urban areas, easy. Women's self-help groups will further enhance them. Special savings scheme will be started empowering women in households," the PM said.

