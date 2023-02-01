Opposition rejects Union Budget, rues exclusion of 'unemployment', 'inflation'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget. While her colleagues at the Centre applauded her Budget and called it a women-friendly, farmer-centric budget, the Opposition was quick to reject the same. While Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that there was no mention of employment and inflation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav added that 'Budget 2023-24 gives nirasha'

ALSO READ | Budget 2023: Govt increases income tax rebate to Rs 7 lakh per annum | 5 major announcements

HERE ARE A FEW REACTIONS:

Last year's Budget drew applause for allocation towards agriculture, health, education, MGNREGA & welfare of SCs. Today the reality is evident. Actual expenditure is substantially LOWER than budgeted. This is Modi’s OPUD strategy of headline management—Over Promise, Under Deliver: Jairam Ramesh, Congress

This budget isn't addressing the real sentiment of the country that's unemployment & price rise. It only had fancy announcements that were made earlier too but what about implementation? Only insurance companies benefited from PM Kisan Yojana, not farmers: Congress Gen Secy KC Venugopal

There are some good things in Union Budget 2023 but there was no mention of MNREGA, poor rural labour, employment and inflation. Some fundamental questions remained to be answered: Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP

The BJP is completing a decade of its budgets, but when it did not give anything to the public earlier, what will it give now?" The BJP's budget further increases inflation and unemployment. It does not give 'asha' but 'nirasha' to farmers, labourers, youth, women, professionals and the business class. This budget is for the benefit of a few rich people: Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief

It's a Budget presented keeping the elections in mind, while some relaxations given to the middle class. Govt hasn't said anything about MSP for farmers, employment & youth. Railways also ignored this budget. It has been a disappointing budget: Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP

This Budget is the same that had been coming in for last 8-9 yrs. Taxes increased, money was not being spent on welfare schemes & subsidies. Tax being collected for some crony capitalists & big businessmen. Public should benefit from taxes but it's breaking their back. Instead of benefitting them (common people), welfare schemes and subsidies are being scrapped. People who had risen above the poverty level have fallen below the poverty level again: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

This budget is 'Neel batta sannata'... nothing for Bihar. All the MPs from Bihar at the Center should be drown in shame. For the farmers, Railways there is nothing. Did this government give what was given to Bihar during the UPA government?: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Patna

There is no relief from inflation in this budget. On the contrary, this budget will increase inflation. There is no concrete plan to tackle unemployment. Unfortunately reduced education budget was from 2.64% to 2.5%. Reducing the health budget from 2.2% to 1.98% is harmful: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

This budget mathematical confirmation of the failure of the Modi govt. This seems like a budget for a few states. We hoped tax rebate of up to Rs 10 Lakhs. In Telangana, we pay good salaries to people so this rebate is of no use to us: Kavitha Kalvakuntla, BRS leader

Latest Business News