Students can pursue two full time degree programmes simultaneously, says UGC chairman

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said that the body had decided to allow students to pursue two full-time degree programs simultaneously in physical mode. The statutory body will soon issue further details and guidelines in this regard.

Speaking at a press conference, Kumar said, "As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two-degree programs in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities."

He further added that students will also be allowed to pursue two-degree programs in physical as well as online mode simultaneously.

