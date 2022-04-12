Tuesday, April 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Ali Kashif Jan, Pakistani handler of 2016 terror attack at Pathankot air base, declared designated terrorist: MHA
  • Subhash Shankar Parab, a close associate of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, arrested from Cairo, sent to CBI custody till April 26
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Students can pursue two full time degree programmes simultaneously, says UGC chairman

Students can pursue two full time degree programmes simultaneously, says UGC chairman

Speaking at a press conference, Kumar said, "As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two-degree programs in physical mode simultaneously. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 12, 2022 17:11 IST
UGC, University Grants Commission, Jagadesh Kumar, two degrees at a time, National Education Policy
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Students can pursue two full time degree programmes simultaneously, says UGC chairman,  Jagadesh Kumar.

Highlights

  • UGC now allows students to pursue two full-time degree programs simultaneously
  • The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities, said UGC Chairman
  • The statutory body will soon issue further details and guidelines regarding this

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said that the body had decided to allow students to pursue two full-time degree programs simultaneously in physical mode. The statutory body will soon issue further details and guidelines in this regard. 

Speaking at a press conference, Kumar said, "As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two-degree programs in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities."

He further added that students will also be allowed to pursue two-degree programs in physical as well as online mode simultaneously. 

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | UGC India's Twitter account restored after being briefly compromised; hackers post irrelevant tweets

ALSO READ | UGC asks central universities to use only CUET scores for admission in UG programmes

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News