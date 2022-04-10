Sunday, April 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UGC India's Twitter account hacked; hackers post thread of irrelevant tweets

UGC India's Twitter account hacked; hackers post thread of irrelevant tweets

The Twitter handle with the username @ugc_india has around 2,96,000 followers at present.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 10, 2022 8:13 IST
UGC India Twitter hacked
Image Source : PTI

Twitter account of UGC India hacked

Highlights

  • This is the third prominent Twitter account that has been hacked in the past two days
  • Earlier, Twitter accounts of UP CM Office and IMD were hacked
  • The hacker of UGC India used a cartoonist picture as the profile photo, which was later removed

The official Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India was hacked on Sunday. Notably, this is the third prominent Twitter account that has been hacked in the past two days including the UP Chief Minister's Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India.

The breach has come to notice when some unidentified hackers took control of UGC India's Twitter account and posted a long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown persons across the world. The hacker has also used a cartoonist picture as the profile photo.

The Twitter handle with the username @ugc_india has around 2,96,000 followers at present. The account is also linked to its official website. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | UGC asks central universities to use only CUET scores for admission in UG programmes

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News