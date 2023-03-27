Uddhav-led Shiv Sena to boycott Mallikarjun Kharge's Oppn MPs dinner over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs during a protest over the Adani issue at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena members will not attend the dinner party which is to be hosted by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence on Monday.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut while speaking to India TV said that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena will boycott Mallikarjun Kharge's dinner party today on the issue of Savarkar's insult. No leader of the party will attend the dinner.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has organized a dinner for MPs of all opposition parties at his residence today, however, the Uddhav-led Sena has decided to boycott it, showing it as a mark of protest against Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Veer Savarkar.

"Savarkar is our idol and his insult will not be tolerated if we have to fight together to protect our democracy. Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice," Uddhav Thackeray said during a rally.

''I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that we have come together to save our country's democracy and its Constitution. But you are deliberately being provoked.

If we allow this time to get wasted, then democracy will cease to exist. 2024 will be the last election," he added.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi over his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone".

