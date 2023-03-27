Trinamool makes surprise entry in Opposition's 'black protest' strategy meet: How Congress reacted

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MPs Jawhar Sircar and Prasun Banerjee were present in the meeting called by Congress chief.

New Delhi: In a surprise move, the Trinamool Congress on Monday joined the Opposition meeting called by the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the strategy on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament. TMC MPs Jawhar Sircar and Prasun Banerjee were present in the meeting called by Congress chief.

Other than TMC, the Opposition parties which participated in the meeting include DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed TMC's move to participate in the meeting stating that anyone who comes forward to "protect democracy" is welcome.

"I thank everyone who supported this. That is why, I thanked everyone yesterday and I thank them today as well. We welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and Constitution and safeguard the people. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the people who support us," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs were seen donning black clothes in protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

The Mamata Banerjee’s party do not share a friendly relation with the Congress.

Mamata Banerjee extend support for Rahul Gandhi

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been a strong critic of the BJP, supported Rahul Gandhi.

“In PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of the BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy,” she had earlier said.

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

Leaders of almost all opposition parties rallied around Rahul Gandhi, after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and accused the BJP of doing "vindictive politics.

