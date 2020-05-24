UDAN flights to resume soon, connectivity to Northeast region and hill states to be given priority

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Centre has taken an informed decision to re-start flights under the UDAN Scheme, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet on Sunday, adding that preference would be given to flights connecting the north-east region, hill states, islands and short-haul routes. Puri said in his tweet that the UDAN flights would be "augmented in a calibrated manner" and further details on the resumption of operations will be issued by the ministry in the coming days.

The UDAN Scheme has so far flown 571 flights, carrying 917 tonnes in relief supplies and covering a distance of almost 5.3 lakh kilometres, Puri said in another tweet.

The announcement through Puri's official handle came on the eve of resumption of domestic flight operations across the country, with the exception of flights to and from Kolkata, with the West Bengal administration having asked for three more days since the local authorities are involved in carrying out relief work in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.

