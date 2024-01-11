UCC will be implemented in Assam after Uttarakhand, Gujarat: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced his government will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

While speaking to the reporters, Sarma asserted, "Uttarakhand and Gujarat will bring UCC first. Assam will follow them with some additions. I'm waiting to see Uttarkahand's UCC Bill. We will bring a similar bill. In Assam, the tribal community will be exempted under the ambit of the UCC."

Uttarakhand Cabinet approves decisions taken by UCC expert panel

The Uttarakhand government on December 23, 2023 approved the decisions taken so far by an expert panel drafting a Uniform Civil Code for the state. The Cabinet approved the decisions of the drafting committee during a meeting on Friday chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu told reporters.

The committee -- headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai -- is likely to submit the draft to the state government in January, following which the process to implement it will begin. The committee was formed in May 2022.

UCC in Gujarat

The BJP-led Gujarat government has been also working to implement UCC in the state. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi had, in October 2022, announced forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state.