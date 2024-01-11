Thursday, January 11, 2024
     
Mehbooba Mufti's SUV meets with accident on the way to Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

According to PDP, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her security personnel escaped injuries. However, the details about how the accident happened are yet to be received.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Raju Kumar
Anantnag
Updated on: January 11, 2024 15:57 IST
The SUV that met an accident
Image Source : ANI The SUV that met an accident

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag, J&K on Thursday.

According to the PDP media cell, Mufti and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries.

The picture of the damaged SUV showed the intensity of the accident was high. The front part of the vehicle was damaged in the accident.

Her well-wishers reacted to the accident expressing their concerns for her safety on social media.

Former J&K chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah, posted on X, "Glad to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba escaped injury in what could have been a very serious incident. I expect the government to enquire in to the circumstances of the accident. Any gaps in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately."

"Ms Mufti’s car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today . Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries," Iltija Mufti, her well-whiser, posted on X.

