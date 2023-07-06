UCC row: 'Feedback from Muslim community is that...'- AIMPLB's Maulana Mahali on Uniform Civil Code

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AIMPLB's Maulana Mahali expressed his opinion on the UCC

UCC row: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali on Thursday said the entire Muslim community and some other communities don't want that UCC should be implemented in the country.

He said AIMPLB has issued a link and appealed to everyone to give their opinion so that the Law Commission can be heard that how many people are against it.

Muslim personal law can be banned if the UCC is invoked, he claimed.

It is not that only Muslims are against it, a large number of people from other communities are also against the UCC, he added.

"The Law Commission has asked the point of view of the general public and organisations on the issue of uniform civil code. The Law Commission should know that by and large not only a few Muslims but the entire Muslim community and people from other communities don't want that UCC should be implemented...The feedback is that the Muslim community warned the UCC should not be implemented and our religious freedom should be maintained and we should be allowed to follow the Muslim personal laws in our daily life...," he elaborated.

AIMPLB sends draft to Law Commission

Meanwhile, AIMPLB on July 5 handed over a draft of the UCC to the Law Commission, listing its objections to the proposed legislation and highlighting the rights that enshrined for the community in the Constitution. The working committee of the Board had approved the draft response on the UCC, and, on Wednesday, it was presented for discussion at a virtual general meeting of the Board that began at 10:00 am.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Law Commission of India had asked AIMPLB to submit a proper response, after soliciting views and ideas from the public, regarding the UCC. Responding to the same, the secretary general of AIMPLB said the issue was examined earlier and the commission's predecessor reached a conclusion that the UCC was neither necessary nor desirable.The panel also sought six months' time to prepare an appropriate response by religious organisations, individuals, and public-spirited persons.

Resolution for UCC :

Previously, the AIMPLB had passed a resolution at its executive meeting saying that the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was not possible as it would be an 'unnecessary' Act. It added that the Places of Worship Act 1991, should be "maintained and well-implemented" and religious conversion was a matter of "Freedom of religion". Earlier, a meeting of the Parliament's Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, convened on Monday, sought the views of the Department of Legal Affairs, the Legislative Department, and the Law Commission of India on the June 14 notice issued by the Law Commission, inviting views of stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code.

